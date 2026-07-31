New Music Radar: MILKSICK, mumdeathcake and Petrol Bomb

Our New Music Radar is proof there’s no shortage of great independent music.

From shimmering synth-pop and warm country to scrappy punk and heavy riffs, this bunch covers plenty of ground.

Here are a few tracks currently making noise at Happy.

MILKSICK – ‘The Walls Have Ears’

Our pick of the day. Melbourne noise-punks MILKSICK unleash screaming guitars, massive riffs and enough chaotic energy to launch everyone into the weekend properly.

Mumdeathcake – ‘It’s Not A Race’

No, it’s not a race. Naarm outfit Mumdeathcake wrap lo-fi garage rock, dreamy vocals and deadbeat charm into another effortlessly cool release.

Petrol Bomb – ‘Witch Hunt’

Merimbula’s Petrol Bomb don’t waste words or riffs. Witch Hunt is loud, aggressive and gets straight to the point.

Back By Unpopular Demand – ‘Chip The Bud’

Sydney punks Back By Unpopular Demand keep things chaotic, funny and surprisingly heartfelt. Chip The Bud captures everything that’s fun about young punk bands finding their voice.

Leo Devenny-Schneider – ‘The Decision’

Strong vocals, alternative rock textures and a touch of ’80s atmosphere make The Decision one of the quieter standouts of the week.

Coppola and Painter – ‘Don’t Look Back’

Nearly four decades of friendship shine through on Don’t Look Back. Veteran Sydney duo Coppola and Painter deliver polished rock songwriting built on experience and chemistry.

Emma and The Wayfarer – ‘Run It Back’

Emma’s soulful vocals shine on Run It Back, backed by warm acoustic guitars and understated indie-rock arrangements. A genuinely lovely listen.

Gilli & The Fishies – ‘Dive Into Me’

Bundjalung garage-rock outfit Gilli & The Fishies channel punk energy into sharp, thoughtful songwriting. Dive Into Me balances rebellion with melody in all the right ways.

Honey Bastien – ‘Siren Call You Throw Into The Void’

Honey Bastien blends shimmering synths, steady beats and moody new-wave textures into a track that’s impossible to ignore. Siren Call You Throw Into The Void is dark, catchy and one of those songs that gets better with every listen.

Peel River Ramblers – ‘One Week’

Our favourite track of the day. The Peel River Ramblers deliver a warm country gem full of bluegrass harmonies and effortless charm, proving once again that Tamworth knows exactly what it’s doing.

Shane Papatolicas – ‘Ghost’

Australian-American songwriter Shane Papatolicas delivers another thoughtful blend of country and indie rock on Ghost, pairing introspective lyrics with warm, understated melodies.

Angie Who – ‘Mother Wind’

Angie Who continues making wholesome music for families with Mother Wind. Gentle folk melodies and heartfelt songwriting make this a lovely reminder to slow down.

The Stiffbacks – ‘Mushroom Story’

The Stiffbacks mash together Motörhead, The Sex Pistols and Aussie pub-rock legends into one gloriously rough-edged ride. Mushroom Story is loud, scrappy and doesn’t pretend to be anything else.

Hatemail – ‘Werewolves’

Sydney heavyweights Hatemail still know exactly how to write a riff. Werewolves blends hard rock, classic metal and huge grooves into another reminder of why they’ve remained a fixture of the live scene for more than two decades.

Dylan Cosgriff – ‘Simple Waitress’

Ever had a crush on the waitress? Dylan Cosgriff turns that familiar story into a wonderfully scrappy indie-rock tune packed with personality and clever songwriting.

PEAKK – ‘Half Alive’ PEAKK wastes no time setting the mood. Moody guitars, restrained vocals and polished alternative rock production make Half Alive an easy one to sink into.

Cosmic Cowboy and The Incognitos – ‘Cookie Cutter Cowboy’

Reverb-soaked country doesn’t get much cooler than this. Cookie Cutter Cowboy leans into classic country swagger with just enough rock’n’roll to keep things interesting.

New Indie Music: Happy’s Mixtape, updated every week. Emerging indie, rock and alt artists picked by Happy Mag. Chuck it a follow if you wanna seem cool to your friends.