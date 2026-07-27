New Music Radar: Ivory Layne, The Dandy Buzzkills, Odessa Swan and more!

More bands than Gucci Mane.
Looking for your next obsession? Or just a quick music fix to get you through the week?
Well, we’ve rounded up all the next-big-things across Australia so you don’t have to!
Tosh Kugai – Super Lonely
Vintage warmth meets modern alt pop in a self made track that turns loneliness into something oddly glowing.
The Dandy Buzzkills – I Dream, Far Away
Destinee Alera – Runner’s High
The Phosphenes – DYV
EJ Wood – DOGTORN
Jamie Lamont – Alibi
Funk and soul pop with powerhouse vocals and heartfelt storytelling, navigating self confidence and growing up.
Rutherford Jazz Trio – BIG SHOES
Alex Rodeo – Perth
Punk energy and alt rock bounce collide, sharp and restless like a Turnstile cut with Kisschasy’s hook.
Rose Cole – Years Don’t Matter
Unfiltered lyricism and big sing along hooks, processing early adulthood with hyper specific, relatable narration.
Ama – You’re never gonna get the girl
Faking Clever – Mochrie of Me / Cresswell
Two tracks from a power trio built on sibling chemistry, blending Sydney noise with Wiradjuri roots.
Dude’s Taken – Never
Alt rock and pop punk energy fuse with emotionally driven lyricism, built for a new generation of rock fans.