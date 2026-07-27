New Music Radar: Ivory Layne, The Dandy Buzzkills, Odessa Swan and more!

More bands than Gucci Mane.

Looking for your next obsession? Or just a quick music fix to get you through the week?

Well, we’ve rounded up all the next-big-things across Australia so you don’t have to!

Tosh Kugai – Super Lonely

Vintage warmth meets modern alt pop in a self made track that turns loneliness into something oddly glowing.

The Dandy Buzzkills – I Dream, Far Away

Swung new wave bounce with a venomous pop heart, escaping the wrong relationship at the right time.

Destinee Alera – Runner’s High

R&B warmth and jazz glow meet pop rise in a track that feels like sunlight on a long run.

The Phosphenes – DYV

Grunge heavy garage rock with a pop punk flicker, built on DIY grit and suburban noise.

EJ Wood – DOGTORN

Lofi pop rock and shoegaze textures meet low key vocals and nostalgic production, gritty yet mesmerising.

Jamie Lamont – Alibi

Funk and soul pop with powerhouse vocals and heartfelt storytelling, navigating self confidence and growing up.

Rutherford Jazz Trio – BIG SHOES

Sinister funk with sharp wit and electrifying riffs, blending satire and groove into a cheeky, fierce EP.

Alex Rodeo – Perth

Punk energy and alt rock bounce collide, sharp and restless like a Turnstile cut with Kisschasy’s hook.

Rose Cole – Years Don’t Matter

Unfiltered lyricism and big sing along hooks, processing early adulthood with hyper specific, relatable narration.

Ama – You’re never gonna get the girl

Indie pop storytelling with raw honesty and sharp melody, pairing emotional wreckage with breakout hooks.

Faking Clever – Mochrie of Me / Cresswell

Two tracks from a power trio built on sibling chemistry, blending Sydney noise with Wiradjuri roots.

Dude’s Taken – Never

Alt rock and pop punk energy fuse with emotionally driven lyricism, built for a new generation of rock fans.

Odessa Swan – Pas De Deux

Dreamy songs for rainy days and movie reel emotions, where fantasy and reflection blur into one.

Ivory Layne – Saint