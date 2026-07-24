New Music Friday featuring The Avalanches, Stand Atlantic and C.O.F.F.I.N

Another Friday, another stack of new releases to sift through.

Music from Aussie favourites leads this week’s New Music Friday, with fresh releases from The Avalanches, Stand Atlantic, C.O.F.F.I.N, Budjerah, VASSY and Creature Fear.

From hazy sample-pop and grimy rock’n’roll to soulful R&B and festival-ready dance music, there is plenty to sink into.

The Avalanches and Karen O — ‘Blue Shadows’

The Avalanches have linked up with Karen O for ‘Blue Shadows’, a bruised but buoyant return built around Celso Valli’s 1983 Italo cut ‘Shadows From Nowhere’.

Karen O asks how anyone is meant to mend a broken heart while the Melbourne sample wizards wrap her voice in hazy rhythm and nostalgia.

It follows ‘Together’ and Jamie xx collaboration ‘Every Single Weekend’, continuing a busy comeback year for them after six years largely out of sight.

Stand Atlantic — ‘LUCID’

Stand Atlantic are charging toward album five with ‘LUCID’, a sharp, restless pop-punk cut about self-sabotage, inner conflict and finally seeing things clearly.

Lifted from GODBREATH, due October 23, the track arrived after the band stopped overthinking the record and let instinct take over.

Heart-racing drums and Bonnie Fraser’s raw vocal push it forward, while a VHS-styled clip filmed at Sydney’s Lord Gladstone captures the loose, fired-up energy of their famously fiery, volatile live show.

C.O.F.F.I.N — ‘Think Bad’

C.O.F.F.I.N slow the tempo without losing any grime on ‘Think Bad’, the latest taste of sixth album Out In Oslo.

Built on a sleazy half-cocked wah riff and a tough, mid-paced groove, the track pulls from ZZ Top and Sydney underground rock while turning negativity into fuel.

Its video finds the band dressed as cowboy outlaws causing trouble around Luna Park, giving the song’s cynical headspace a suitably ridiculous counterweight. The album lands September 18.

Budjerah — Gentleman

Budjerah’s long-awaited debut album Gentleman finally brings four years of growth, touring and self-discovery into one polished eleven-track statement.

Produced by Om’Mas Keith, the record leans into the classic pop and R&B sounds he grew up with while keeping his soulful voice front and centre.

Songs move through love, family, temptation and gratitude, with collaborators including Diane Warren and Poo Bear. Budjerah will take the album on tour across Australia from late October through November.

VASSY and Bust-R — ‘DAY N NIGHT’

VASSY and Brisbane producer Bust-R are taking ‘DAY N NIGHT’ straight to Tomorrowland, where they will premiere the track live two days after release.

The collaboration grew from their shared work hosting VOX RADIO, and that easy chemistry carries into a bright pop-house anthem built for festival peak time.

For VASSY, the moment is especially circular: Tomorrowland helped introduce her globally through Tiësto’s ‘Secrets’, and now she returns with a new record of her own.

Creature Fear — ‘Mission To Love You’

Creature Fear return with ‘Mission To Love You’, a theatrical retro-pop rocker about two people repeatedly missing their chance to connect.

Driven by bass and shared vocals from Cameron Graham and Louise Gaul, the track turns a long-time favourite into a playful studio release with Talking Heads in its bloodstream.

Produced by Julian Cue, it marks the Naarm band’s first new music of 2026, ahead of a headline show at Melbourne’s Catfish on September 12.