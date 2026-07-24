DC unleashes first trailer for Clayface

Batman’s most unsettling villain is finally stepping into the spotlight.

DC Studios has released the first official trailer for Clayface. Giving fans their best look yet at the upcoming standalone film centred on one of Gotham’s most and terrifying villains.

Starring Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, the film reimagines the classic Batman antagonist as a rising Hollywood actor whose life spirals into horror after a brutal attack leaves him disfigured.

Unknown chemicals flood Hagen’s body after attackers ambush him in hospital, giving him the terrifying ability to shapeshift into the monster known as Clayface.

Clayface leans heavily into psychological horror, with DC describing it as “one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster.”

The studio says the film explores themes of identity, humanity, obsessive love and the dangerous consequences of unchecked scientific ambition, making it one of the darkest projects in the studio’s current slate.

Clayface sits within Matt Reeves’ Batman universe, arriving between 2022’s The Batman and the upcoming The Batman Part II, which is set for release in 2028. It also follows the success of HBO Max’s The Penguin, continuing to expand