Tom Cruise set to play his most against-type role ever with ‘Digger’

Most unrecognisable role yet?

For more than two decades, Tom Cruise has been Hollywood’s go to star for intense high action stunts and charismatic rule-bending mavericks.

But every now and again, the world has been gifted with against-type castings that have stood the test of time that are equally absurd and refreshing.

He showed a completely different side of charisma with his portrayal of Lestat de Lioncourt in Interview with the Vampire and grossed out every single woman in Magnolia.

He even single-handedly shifted his career with the deeply disturbed and ruthless silver-haired contract killer Vincent in Michael Mann’s Collateral.

Now Cruise is set to play a role that could possibly trump his previous unrecognisable portrayal of the foul-mouthed Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder.

With the release of the brand new trailer for Digger, audiences have gotten a first look at Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell, an ageing CEO who must save the world.

According to Warner Bros, the film will show how “The most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything”.

Donning a whole new level of prosthetic makeup, Digger will see Cruise in a world filled with biblical floods, cat toys, explosions and iron shovels.

Other stars set to play alongside Cruise will be Riz Ahmed, Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller and an equally ageing John Goodman as the president.

This exciting new film comes from the mind of Mexican writer and director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who is famously known for his creative vision behind works of Birdman and The Revenant.

On October 2, audiences will undoubtedly be strapped into a compelling and outrageous story that seems to be more relevant than ever with the rise of scrutinised CEOs that continue to toil the earth towards its breaking point.