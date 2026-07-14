Steven Spielberg, Laura Dern and more pay tribute to Sam Neill

Hollywood remembers the dry wit, kindness and quiet brilliance of Sam Neill.

The film world is remembering Sam Neill, with friends, co-stars and filmmakers sharing tributes to an actor whose career managed to stretch from New Zealand cinema to Hollywood dinosaurs without ever losing its distinctly dry edge.

Neill died suddenly in Sydney on July 13, aged 78, surrounded by family. His family described the loss as “sudden and unexpected” and confirmed the actor remained cancer-free at the time of his death.

For millions, he will always be Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park. But Neill’s five-decade career was much bigger than one franchise, taking in My Brilliant Career, Dead Calm, The Piano, Event Horizon, Peaky Blinders and countless Australian and New Zealand productions.

As tributes continue to arrive, one thing has become pretty clear: people loved working with Sam Neill. Directors remember the professional. Actors remember the friend. And just about everyone has mentioned the wit.

Here are some of the tributes shared so far.

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Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg, who cast Neill as Dr Alan Grant in the original Jurassic Park, remembered an actor whose real personality was fairly removed from the child-weary palaeontologist he played on screen.

“Sam was exceptionally collaborative. It was a stretch for him to play a character who acted as though children were messy and smelly because this was the opposite of the loving father he was to his children.

“I adored making all the Jurassic movies with him. Along with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, we will always have our Jurassic family, and Sam will never be forgotten by us or his many millions of fans around the world.”

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Laura Dern

Laura Dern shared one of the most personal tributes to Neill, remembering her longtime Jurassic Park co-star as a “beloved lifetime friend”.

“Sam was my beloved lifetime friend… He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness and love always with the driest of wit.

“A true and noble gentleman, who was wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant.”

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Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum kept his farewell brief, sharing a photo of the pair and a simple message for his longtime co-star.

“The next great adventure begins. Love, always and forever.”

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Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman first worked with Neill on Phillip Noyce’s 1989 thriller Dead Calm, when she was still at the beginning of her career. She remembered him as a lifelong friend who took her “under his wing”.

“Sam was one of the greats, a joy to be around. We met when I was just 18 and he took me under his wing and we stayed friends for life.

“He was charming, kind, funny and intelligent. He will be greatly missed, and my heart goes out to his family.”

Colin Trevorrow

Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow remembered Neill as both a collaborator and a calming presence during a difficult period.

“Sam Neill was a deeply soulful and beautiful man. He was a friend and collaborator at a challenging time, and his strength gave us all strength.

“I’ll remember him for his tranquility, his love of wine, and for the calm assuredness he brought to his characters.”

Phillip Noyce

Dead Calm director Phillip Noyce paid tribute to Neill’s lack of ego and old-school professionalism.

“Sam was perhaps the most gentlemanly actor I ever encountered. Level-headed and sincere in a show business world of crazy egos. His word was his contract.”

Toa Fraser

New Zealand filmmaker Toa Fraser remembered Neill as someone willing to back other creatives long before they had established themselves.

“Sam championed me and so many of us right from the start. He changed my life, by his example and his actions…”

Toni Collette

Toni Collette shared a short and incredibly affectionate farewell to her friend. Her tribute was among a wave of messages from Australian and New Zealand performers following news of Neill’s death.

“I love you, dear Sam. You hero. You legend. You sweetheart. Our great friend. You are already missed so very much.”

Richard E. Grant

Richard E. Grant, who knew Neill for decades and later worked alongside him in Palm Beach, described him as “an officer and a gentleman in the truest sense”.

Grant also remembered how Neill had “guided and helped me through a very difficult time in my life”.

Rhys Darby

Fellow New Zealander Rhys Darby remembered Neill’s impact as extending well beyond film.

“A truly great human, a legend and an inspiration to all even beyond the art world. We will always love you Sam.”

Cary Elwes

Cary Elwes remembered Neill as “gentle, wise, compassionate, giving, funny and, of course, immensely talented”.

Christopher Luxon

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon paid tribute to Neill’s contribution to the country’s screen industry, describing him as one of New Zealand’s greatest cultural exports.

“For more than 50 years he took New Zealand stories to the world and his talents helped make our film industry into what it is today – one of our greatest cultural exports.

“His work will be watched and loved long after all of us.”

Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remembered Neill as an actor who had become part of the country’s cultural life through decades of Australian film and television.

“Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts.

“Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance.”

Jacinda Ardern

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shared that she had spent time with Neill only weeks earlier, remembering him as “such a thoughtful, curious, and decent person”.

She also described him as someone who was “principled, unafraid of speaking his mind, and willing to take up a fight when he saw injustice”.

New Zealand Department of Conservation

Neill’s work away from film has also been remembered, with New Zealand’s Department of Conservation paying tribute to his environmental advocacy and support for local conservation.

“Whether it was advocating for our native species, supporting local conservation projects, or simply sharing his deep love for our unique landscapes, Sam walked the talk.

“He understood that our nature isn’t just something to look at, it’s something we must cherish and protect.”

Neill leaves behind a career spanning more than 50 years, from the early days of modern New Zealand cinema to some of Hollywood’s biggest films.

But judging by the tributes, the part people closest to him will miss most has very little to do with dinosaurs, awards or box-office numbers.

They’ll miss Sam.