Disney’s Moana remake is already struggling at the box office

Maybe King Street Crawl took its thunder.

Love them or hate them, live-action remakes of beloved animations continue to be churned out of the Hollywood and Disney machine.

Millennials and the first patrons of Gen Z are constantly reminded of their growing age with the continual re-release of animated stories that made the late 90s and 00s the colourfully bright spectacle they were.

Every few years now, an announcement of a live-action adaptation hits the world and fans either welcome it or condemn it.

Iconic stories like Lilo & Stitch, The Lion King and Aladdin have proven that putting a live-action lens on already iconic stories can lead to boosted public appeal and opening box office success that reaches into the billions.

So when a Moana remake was announced not even ten years after its original release in 2016, it seemed like the right call based on its original success.

But despite the large fandom and mass adoration for The Rock and his uncanny wig, the movie has been unable to hit its desired box office target.

Over the film’s opening weekend, Moana was estimated to collect a total global earning of $95 million, which puts it just barely ahead of 2025’s Snow White.

The Snow White remake has been notoriously regarded as one of the biggest recent Disney flops, which ended up causing a loss of $170 million for the storytelling super giant.

As it stands, Moana could be in troubled waters as reviews label the movie ‘underwhelming’ across the board, and movie goliaths like The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day lie just ahead this month.

The next remakes that will either bless or curse fans will be Tangled in 2028, with Lilo & Stitch 2, Bambi and Hercules lying somewhere beyond the horizon as they remain in early development.

It’s a gamble which one of these can keep the live-action fire burning.