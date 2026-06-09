Steven Spielberg believes extraterrestrials are already among us

Subterranean Homesick Aliens may still be here

Steven Spielberg has been obsessed with aliens ever since his fifth feature film, Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

So it’s no surprise that the blockbuster icon believes extraterrestrials have visited Earth.

It would be quite concerning if he didn’t. His fascination with aliens even made its way into the Indiana Jones series with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

While promoting his newest sci-fi epic, Disclosure Day, Spielberg revealed to CBS News that he truly believes the little green men from Mars could be walking among us.

“Based on the circumstantial evidence of everything that I’ve gathered throughout my whole life, everybody I’ve listened to and every documentary I’ve ever watched and all the testimonies in Congress that I’ve heard, I absolutely think that they have been here, and they are here.”

His newest film explores this very notion, following a meteorologist (Emily Blunt) and a whistleblower (Josh O’Connor) as they race to expose the truth about extraterrestrial life amid intense global government cover-ups.

Coincidentally, the release of the new film arrives just months after the Pentagon declassified more than 50 videos and other documents related to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

This forms part of an ongoing push for what has been described as “unprecedented government transparency” under Trump’s administration.

Disclosure Day crash-lands onto Australian shores this week on June 11, giving audiences the chance to watch Emily Blunt make obscure clicking noises while Spielberg returns to a subject that has cemented him as a generational sci-fi storyteller.

Critics and journalists who have already seen the film have largely agreed that it stands as a worthy fifth addition to Spielberg’s alien-themed catalogue.

Germain Lussier from Gizmodo described it as “a dense roller coaster ride blending chase film, love story, & mystery, all wrapped in sci-fi wonder. It’s Spielberg’s best film in 20 years.”

While Spielberg continues to disclose his beliefs about extraterrestrial life, the world awaits Disclosure Day.