Nolan fires back at negative response to his Odyssey castings

“They’re always irrelevant”

This week, cinemas finally get to experience the most controversial movie to come from director Christopher Nolan, with The Odyssey.

With an insane amount of online backlash over casting decisions, plenty of raving first reactions from critics and even a humble little Discord server, hype and interest is at an all time high.

In the final week of press interviews to promote the film, Nolan spoke with The Telegraph, shedding some light on his process and challenges regarding the film.

He even addressed all the negative online backlash that has targeted his casting decisions.

“These conversations that happen before people see the film… they’re always irrelevant, because no one having them knows what the film actually is yet”

With the adoption of modern English dialogue for the film and the casting of Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy, Nolan has been constantly flamed on social media platforms like X.

Even the X man himself, Elon Musk, threw shade at Nolan, stating he had ‘lost his integrity’ and was only casting Nyong’o ‘for the awards’.

Regardless of the backlash, Nolan has been pretty firm with his decisions and thanks his work on the Dark Knight Trilogy for teaching him to stick to his own creative interpretation of other works.

“What I learnt over my time on that trilogy is you can’t worry about any of that at all.”

“What you have to do is honour the original text by interpreting it in the strongest way you personally can.”

He added, “All I can do is make the best film I possibly can in the most sincere way. It’s very different from how anyone else would do it, but that’s what adaptation is.”

The newest adaptation will finally drop this Friday (July 17), where audiences can embark on the timeless 10-year tale of Homer returning home from the Trojan War under the technical and non-linear helm of Nolan.