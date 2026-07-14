Billie Joe Armstrong finally gets his own Marshall Signature Amp

Thirty years of chasing that Dookie tone, solved.

Back in 1994, Dookie helped make Billie Joe Armstrong’s guitar tone one of the most recognisable sounds in punk.

More than three decades later, Marshall has finally turned that sound into an official signature amp.

The first clue arrived during Green Day’s 2026 Super Bowl performance, when a baby-blue Marshall head appeared behind Armstrong on stage. Guitar fans noticed immediately, and the usual gear speculation followed.

Now we know what it was.

The new 1959BJA Billie Joe Armstrong Artist Signature is Marshall’s first artist signature amp in 14 years, built around the sound Armstrong has been refining since Green Day’s breakthrough era.

At its core is Marshall’s handwired 1959HW platform, reworked with a custom “Dookie Mod” inspired by the guitar tone Armstrong developed with producer Rob Cavallo.

The changes bring more gain, tighter lows and extra low-end punch, while still keeping the basic character of a classic plexi.

Visually, the amp takes its cues from Armstrong’s first guitar, Blue. The baby-blue covering is matched with brass and silver panel details, custom branding and Armstrong’s signature across the front and back.

It is also being released as a head-only unit, leaving players free to pair it with their own cabinet setup.

For Armstrong, the connection to Marshall goes back much further than this latest release.

“I’m so overjoyed to have my own signature Marshall amp,” he said. “These amps have been a part of my musical life, from my heroes down to little old me. Turn it the f**k up!!”

Hard to argue with the instructions.

The 1959BJA is handwired in the UK and built to deliver the heavier gain, body and low-end response that has become central to Armstrong’s live and studio sound.

The 1959BJA Billie Joe Armstrong Artist Signature will be available from July 21, 2026, through authorised Marshall retailers and Marshall, with an Australian RRP of $7,999.

A serious amount of money, obviously. But guitarists have spent the last 30 years buying pedals, amps and pickups trying to get somewhere near that sound anyway.