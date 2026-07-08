Marshall’s new home speakers have landed

Marshall just made one of the best-looking home speakers around.

The brand has unveiled the next generation of its Acton IV and Stanmore IV speakers, with the same classic amp-style design that has made Marshall a bit of a go-to for people who want their speakers to look as good as they sound.

Both models keep the familiar PU leather finish, salt-and-pepper fret and brass controls, but come with a few solid upgrades inside.

Marshall has added improved tweeters and waveguides for a wider sound, plus a redesigned bass port for cleaner, punchier low-end.

There’s also Dynamic Loudness, which helps keep things sounding balanced whether you’re playing music quietly at home or properly turning it up.

Vinyl fans get a nice win too, with RCA and AUX inputs making it easy to connect a record player or other audio gear.

The new customisable M-button also gives quick access to Spotify Tap or preferred EQ settings through the Marshall app.

The biggest update is built-in Auracast technology, which lets multiple Acton IV and Stanmore IV speakers play in sync around the house.

Older Acton III and Stanmore III models can also join in through Marshall’s new Heddon streaming hub.

The Acton IV and Stanmore IV are available now in black or cream via Marshall and select retailers, priced at $499 AUD and $679 AUD respectively.