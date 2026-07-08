Kraken’s Legendary Sessions with RinRin

“Yes, I’m the corndog girl.”

RinRin has officially embraced her “corndog girl” title.

In the latest episode of Kraken’s Legendary Sessions, the alt-pop artist sat down with us to unpack her most iconic moments.

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“I write about very unserious things. It’s just me crashing out, processing life,” she said.

Fresh off her first headline tour for debut album The Nuthouse, fans began gifting her plushie corndogs.

Now, she brings one on stage. “I wear that shit around. I’m like, yes, this is me.”

RinRin urges everyone to stream The Nuthouse and follow her on Instagram for tour updates.

The full interview is available now as part of the Kraken Legendary Sessions series. Bold, unscripted, and as real as it gets.