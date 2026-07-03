Krystal Rivvers turn up the heat at Happy.

Krystal Rivvers graced the Live from Happy studio with a searing performance of ‘Lover.’

Frontman Earl Weir, a Wurundjeri/Boon Wurrung artist based on Gadigal and Bidjigal land, led his six-piece outfit through a raw, emotionally-charged rendition that stripped back their signature psych-rock sound to its soulful core.

The band, who’ve played Lost Paradise NYE 2024, toured Bali, and completed two East Coast runs, are riding high on their debut EP via Impressed Records.

A full-length album is on its way, with collaborations alongside Polly Cooper, Jack Moffitt, and Sticky Fingers members. Weir, a recent Sound NSW grant recipient, writes deeply rooted in First Nations storytelling and catharsis.

The session was made possible by Kraken Black Spiced Rum.

Don’t forget to keep up with Krystal Rivvers here!