Charli xcx reveals the Music, Fashion, Film feature: David Cronenberg

Charli xcx has unveiled the tracklist, and the surprise feature, for her upcoming album.

Music, Fashion, Film is releasing July 24, coming in at 11 tracks.

Charli has also announced some very exclusive album early listening parties, which are happening in independent cinemas across the world this week.

Three of those tracks, ‘Rock Music’, ‘SS26’, and ‘Wink Wink’, are out now.

And the rest of the titles, along with the much theorised and anticipated lone feature, have today been revealed.

Last month, Charli told the French TV show, Quotidien, that “There is one collaboration on the album…But you won’t be able to guess. I would bet money on you not guessing.”

And she was right, no one saw this coming, probably.

But, there were definitely signs for those with keen eyes and good intuition.

David Cronenberg, the iconic Canadian horror film director, is the one feature.

At her Coachella set last year, Charli passed on the “Brat Summer” title to a variety of other artists, displaying their names on the screen.

Cronenberg was one of them.

And now, as promised, we are getting the Cronenberg summer we were promised.

He comes in on the final, and longest track, ‘No One Lasts Forever’.

Coming in at only 30 minutes and 5 seconds, Music, Fashion, Film will be short and sweet.

Here’s the full tracklist, with timestamps:

Rock Music (1.55) SS26 (2.46) Card Declined (3.28) Camera (2.31) 2007 (2.04) I’m Afraid (2.11) Yeah (2.17) Wink Wink (2.03) Persona (2.37) Magic Metal Montana (2.31) No One Lasts Forever featuring David Cronenberg (5.42)