How a blurry screenshot error created Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ cover

The happy accident that changed pop culture.

When Charli XCX’s Brat erupted into the cultural stratosphere, its deliberately blurred, low-fi green cover became the decade’s most imitated aesthetic.

Now, designer Brent David Freaney has revealed the happy accident behind the iconic artwork: a low-resolution export error that birthed a movement.

#design #figma #config ♬ original sound – theluxeminds @luxeminds Brent David Freaney is the founder and principal of New York–based creative agency Special Offer, Inc. His work spans art direction, brand identity, campaigns, publications, live media, and album packaging. In addition to his work with his studio, he is currently the Global Art Director for i-D magazine, collaborating with world-renowned talent to develop visual systems across print, screen, and space. In 2025, he received a Grammy Award for Best Recording Package. Brent shares how he approaches design work that spans albums, magazines, live media, and screens. Showcasing Charli XCX’s album cover for BRAT. #brat

Speaking in San Francisco, Freaney detailed how the project was driven by the “death of the finished state,” exploring the philosophy of when art is ever truly complete.

Rejecting the linear path of “better and better,” he embraced chaotic exploration to define boundaries. The gamble paid off, earning a Grammy and defining a chaotic, brilliant summer.

With the Brat remix album earning five stars and a new visual universe for the upcoming Music, Fashion, Film (July 24), Charli’s influence remains untamed; even as she navigates personal struggles and prepares to headline Reading & Leeds.