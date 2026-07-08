Watch Chappell Roan make her confession at Rosalía’s Lux tour

Chappell Roan has shared all the details about that infamous ‘Casual’ relationship.

Roan was the latest of many celebrities to give some very revealing, tell-all confessions at Rosalía’s huge global arena tour.

The segment, which takes place before the track ‘La Perla’, has seen some juicy viral moments from acts like Maggie Rogers, Cara Delevingne, and Lola Young.

Rogers’ horror date story caused a lot of commotion, but Roan’s rare public appearance at the show has now also garnered quite a bit of attention.

Roan took inspiration from Young’s confession, sharing the story behind her pop hit ‘Casual’.

Rosalía also made some hilarious comments, asking Roan if she really hates kids, in reference to the star’s last viral moment.

Roan told a tale of a time she caught feelings for a collaborator, who she went on a date with before they ghosted her and told her that they had met someone else.

She also shared that the unnamed individual said to one of Roan’s friends that they didn’t know why she was so upset, because “it was just casual”, which, of course, turned into the song we know and love.

You can watch the story time below.