Chappell Roan fires back after Jorginho accuses security of aggressive confrontation

Pop Star vs. Soccer Star.

A breakfast encounter in São Paulo has sparked a war of words between pop sensation Chappell Roan and Brazilian-Italian soccer star Jorginho.

The Flamengo midfielder alleged on Instagram that a security guard aggressively confronted his 11-year-old stepdaughter, the daughter of his wife and actor Jude Law, after she recognised Roan at their hotel.

Jorginho claimed the girl merely looked at the singer, prompting the guard to act “extremely aggressive.”

Roan fired back Sunday, stating the guard was not her employee and that she never saw the family, adding, “I do not hate children.”

The feud escalated politically when Rio’s new mayor declared Roan would never perform on Copacabana Beach, unlike Madonna and Shakira, whom he praised.

Meanwhile, Jorginho shared a happier post of his daughter at Sabrina Carpenter’s Lollapalooza set, declaring, “Everything is well with the girls.”