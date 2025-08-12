Madonna’s emotional appeal to Pope Leo to save Gaza’s Children

“You’re the only one who can’t be turned away.”

Madonna has issued a heartfelt plea to Pope Leo XIV, urging him to intervene in Gaza and protect its children “before it’s too late.”

In a poignant Instagram post, the music icon called on the pontiff, the “only one of us who cannot be denied entry,” to bring hope to the war-torn region.

“As a mother, I cannot bear their suffering,” she wrote, emphasising that the children of Gaza “belong to everyone.”

Madonna, marking her son Rocco’s birthday, framed her appeal as a gift, a call to action to save innocent lives.

She avoided political blame, acknowledging the pain on all sides, including families of hostages, while stressing the urgency of preventing starvation.

The Pope, a vocal critic of Israel’s military actions, has previously condemned Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

UNICEF reports over 18,000 child deaths since October 2023, an unfathomable 28 daily.

WHO’s Tedros praised Madonna’s compassion, but the Vatican remains silent. Will her distant familial tie to the Pope amplify her cry for mercy?