Madonna and Elton John end decades-long feud

These pop divas are burying the hatchet

Music icons Madonna and Sir Elton John have finally buried the hatchet after years of public tension.

The pair reconciled over the weekend when Madonna confronted Elton backstage at Saturday Night Live, where he performed with Brandi Carlile.

“The first thing out of his mouth was ‘forgive me,’ and the wall between us fell down,” Madonna shared on Instagram, calling him an early inspiration who “changed the course of my life.”

The feud began in the 2000s when Elton repeatedly accused Madonna of lip-syncing, even quipping in 2004 that artists who fake live performances “should be shot.”

Madonna’s team denied the claims, but the tension lingered—until now.

Elton admitted regret for his harsh words, praising Madonna’s groundbreaking influence.

Could a collaboration be next?

He’s already written a song for her, sparking hopes of a legendary team-up.