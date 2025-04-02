more info spills about Morgan Wallen’s strange SNL exit

Was Morgan Wallen just too cool for SNL?

Morgan Wallen’s recent appearance on SNL is causing some serious buzz, with reports claiming he gave off a major ‘I’m just here for the music’ vibe.

He reportedly bailed on the ‘Big Dumb Line’ sketch with Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang and host Mikey Madison, with a last-minute appearance from Joe Jonas instead.

His now viral abrupt exit after the show, paired with a cryptic Instagram post, left cast members and viewers scratching their heads.

Now, insiders are hinting that Morgan wasn’t exactly the friendliest on set, leading to mixed reactions about his time on the show.

An anonymous source told Page Six that Wallen was “not super friendly” on set and only “did what he was asked.”

Watch here to see if any more information comes out.