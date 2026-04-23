From Electronic Beats to Country Heartache: Alexander White’s ‘You Got Me’

The Australian DJ-turned-folk artist finds his true voice in a love song rooted in rural solitude.

Picture this: a guy who grew up spinning disco records with his parents, got pulled into late-night clubbing by his siblings, and once swore he’d never listen to country music.

Now imagine that same guy, years later, standing on a cattle farm on Australia’s Barrington Coast, writing a folk song that stops you mid-stride. That’s Alexander White. And his new single, ‘You Got Me,’ is something special.

Here’s the thing about Alex, he doesn’t sing. He doesn’t play guitar either. But he played trumpet as a kid, so he knows his way around a melody.

These days, he sits at a keyboard, makes it sound like a guitar (clever, right?), writes his lyrics, and then calls in the real singers and players to breathe life into his demos. It’s backwards. It’s unusual. And somehow, it works beautifully.

‘You Got Me’ is the first taste of his debut album, which has been cooking since 2024 and arrives this September. And man, what a taste it is.

The song feels like a late-night campfire when everyone else has gone to sleep. A warm, fingerpicked groove wraps around you.

Then the vocalist (one of those ringers Alex found) steps in with a line that hits right in the chest: “You got me, when I wasn’t looking for anyone.”

You can hear the countryside in this track, the open space, the slow pace, the quiet surprise of finding something real when you’ve stopped searching.

Alex moved away from the city back in 2018, and you can feel that shift in every note. No electronic drops. No club beats. Just honest, dusty, heart-on-sleeve storytelling.

What gets me is the man behind it all. When he’s not making music, he’s growing vegetables and fruit trees on the family farm, running a campground, and planning to play live for the local campers soon.

A DJ turned horticulturist turned folk songwriter. Who saw that coming?

‘You Got Me’ isn’t trying to be anything other than what it is, a genuine, warm, slightly weathered love song from a guy who took the long way around to find his sound.

And honestly? I’m already counting down the days until September.

Got some tracks you’re excited about? Send ’em our way!