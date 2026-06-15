Freya Skye review: Sydney falls hard for pop’s next big thing

There are few things more convincing than a sold-out room full of screaming teenagers.

On Tuesday night, Freya Skye walked into Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion and received the sort of welcome most pop stars spend years chasing.

The British singer’s first Australian tour was already shaping up as a success before she arrived.

Demand forced promoters to move the Sydney date from the Enmore Theatre to the much larger Hordern Pavilion, and even that wasn’t enough to stop tickets disappearing almost instantly.

Judging by the deafening reaction that greeted her entrance, the upgrade only confirmed what many fans already knew: Skye’s rise is happening fast.

After a strong support set from local favourite Jack Gray, Skye opened with ‘Can’t Fake It’ and immediately had the crowd in the palm of her hand.

Phones shot skyward, lyrics echoed back from every corner of the room and the atmosphere rarely dipped from there.

What stands out most is how comfortable Skye already looks on stage. At just 16, she carries herself with the confidence of someone far beyond her years, moving effortlessly between slick pop choreography and more intimate moments.

Tracks like ‘Why’d You Have To Call?’ and ‘Petty’ landed as instant crowd favourites, while ‘Walk Over’ offered a reminder that beneath the polished production sits a genuinely impressive vocalist.

The loudest reactions of the night weren’t reserved solely for the singles. An unreleased track, ‘Bad Taste’, prompted a near-hysterical response, while recent release ‘London’ was sung back word-for-word despite only arriving weeks ago.

It’s the kind of fan devotion that can’t be manufactured.

Visually, the show was equally polished. Every detail felt considered, from the vibrant stage production to the small touches that reinforced Skye’s emerging identity as a modern pop star determined to carve out her own lane.

If there was one criticism, it’s that the set flew by a little too quickly. But judging by the audience reaction, nobody seemed particularly concerned.

By the time breakout hit ‘Silent Treatment’ arrived near the end of the night, the Hordern had transformed into a giant singalong.

An encore performance of ‘Gold’s Gone’ brought proceedings to a close, sending thousands of ecstatic fans back into the Sydney night.

For an artist still in the earliest chapter of her career, Freya Skye already possesses the qualities that separate fleeting online popularity from genuine staying power. Strong songs, powerful vocals and a natural connection with her audience are all firmly in place.

Sydney may have caught her at the Hordern this time. Next visit, she might need something even bigger.