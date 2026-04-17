Freya Skye adds Auckland date to her sold out tour

Quick sell-outs, bigger rooms, and a first visit that’s landing strong

Freya Skye is heading to Australia for the first time this June, and the response has been immediate.

Sydney and Melbourne shows sold out fast enough that both have already been moved into larger venues.

Her Stars Align Tour now looks like this:

June 2026

Sun 7 June — Brisbane, The Fortitude Music Hall (selling fast)

Tue 9 June — Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (upgraded from Enmore Theatre)

Thu 11 June — Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena (upgraded from The Forum)

Sun 14 June — Auckland, Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre (new date)

With Australia moving quickly, an Auckland show has been added to the run. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 17 at 10:00AM NZST. The venue is all-ages, though anyone under 14 will need to attend with a caregiver.

The timing lines up with a strong few months for Skye. ‘silent treatment’ has been picking up serious traction, and her debut EP Stardust dropped earlier this year.

She’s also balancing music with her acting work in Zombies 4, which has helped broaden her audience.

So far, the numbers are there — over 1.5 billion streams and a growing global following — and this tour feels like a practical next step rather than a test run.

If the Australian dates are anything to go by, tickets for Auckland likely won’t sit around for long.