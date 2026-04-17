It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley Review

The last voicemail.

Jeff Buckley only released one album in his lifetime. Thirty years later, Grace still sounds like it fell from another planet.

And now, Amy Berg’s It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley brings us the story of the masterpiece.

In one moment of the film, Buckley states his influences were “love, anger, depression, joy, and Zeppelin“

This was a man who loved to feel, just as much as he loved music. His lust for life, even after death, is palpable.

It’s a stunning achievement by Amy Berg.

I wasn’t even half-way through the movie before I caught myself holding my breath.

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley showed something, someone, so beautiful it almost hurt.

I didn’t cry, but damn if I didn’t come close.

It’s a eulogy stitched from home videos, handwritten letters, and people still bruised by his absence.

Then comes the ending. Mary Guibert, his mother, plays the last voicemail Jeff ever left her.

It was gut-wrenching. I sat in the dark through the whole credits. Couldn’t move. Couldn’t speak.

But it lets you know: it’s never over.