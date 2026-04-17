Ten new releases out of Aotearoa we are digging right now

We’re diving into the latest releases from ten talented artists from New Zealand

The weekend’s within arm’s reach and we’ve made it, friends.

Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we’ve rounded up ten standout new releases from our family across the pond.

Here’s whats spinning.

Gareth Thomas – Let It!



Gareth Thomas hasn’t lost his touch. ‘Let It!’ is punchy, hook-driven pop with just enough weirdness in the edges to keep it interesting.

It moves quickly, doesn’t overstay its welcome, and reminds you why his songwriting has stuck around this long in the first place.

Amamelia – The Joy of Living



Amamelia’s latest is a full-tilt dive into her world—squelchy synths, field recordings, and rhythms that never sit still for long. The Joy of Living feels chaotic in a controlled way, constantly shifting but never losing its footing.

It’s dense, playful, and clearly built by someone pushing their sound forward without second-guessing it.

<a href="https://amamelia.bandcamp.com/album/the-joy-of-living">The Joy Of Living by Amamelia</a>

Dera Meelan x Erin G – Shapes We Made



Dera Meelan keeps things stripped back on ‘Shapes We Made’, letting the details do the talking. The production is minimal but warm, giving Erin G plenty of room to carry the track without overloading it.

It builds gently, never forcing a moment. It’s the kind of track that sneaks up on you rather than demanding attention.

Melodownz – Bronson



Melodownz isn’t reinventing the wheel on Bronson—he’s just making it roll smoother. His writing stays sharp and grounded, cutting through cleanly while the production leans more melodic this time around.

It’s a confident, no-fuss record that plays to his strengths, building on what’s already made him one of Aotearoa’s most reliable voices.

Sollyy x Church – Strangewayzz



Sollyy might rep Western Sydney, but ‘Strangewayzz’ lands squarely in Aotearoa thanks to Church’s sharp, scene-stealing presence. The track wastes no time—punchy, club-ready production meets Church’s fluid delivery, sliding between house and hip-hop with ease.

It’s built for movement, not overthinking, and that’s exactly why it works. A tight, cross-Tasman link-up.

Fables – Change Is A Slow-Moving Beast



Jessica Bailey’s debut as Fables takes its time—and that’s the point. Sitting somewhere between alt-country and folk, the record leans into organic textures and understated songwriting.

It’s introspective without dragging, with just enough movement to keep things engaging. A slow-burn listen that rewards a bit of patience.

<a href="https://fablesnz.bandcamp.com/album/change-is-a-slow-moving-beast">Change Is A Slow Moving Beast by Fables</a>

Vera Ellen – Thaw



Vera Ellen keeps the momentum going with ‘Thaw’, a track that sharpens her indie-rock edge without overcomplicating things. The songwriting is direct, the delivery stays loose, and it all lands without trying too hard. I

t’s a solid preview of what’s shaping up to be another strong release.

Welcomer – Magazine Clippings



Welcomer keep things light and off-kilter on ‘Magazine Clippings’. Jangly guitars, sharp little lyrical moments, and a general sense of charm carry it through without feeling overly polished.

It’s easy to sit with and leaves a strong first impression ahead of their debut record Calendars.

Beth Elsden – Peace Comes With It



‘Peace Comes With It’ leans into big, cinematic pop without losing its footing. Beth Elsden’s vocal does the heavy lifting, sitting confidently and beautifully over clean, layered production. It’s strong step forward ahead of her debut EP.

dān dān – songs about you



dān dān keeps things simple on ‘songs about you’, but it never feels slight. The piano-led arrangement gives it an intimate edge, while the songwriting stays honest without getting heavy-handed.

It’s restrained in the right ways, letting the small details carry the weight instead of chasing bigger moments.