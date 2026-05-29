Here are all the winners from the 2026 Aotearoa Music Awards

Marlon Williams leads the 2026 Aotearoa Music Awards, with wins for Lorde, The Beths, Borderline and more.

Marlon Williams was the big winner at the 2026 Aotearoa Music Awards, sweeping the night’s major categories as Te Whare Tīwekaweka cemented its place as one of the most celebrated New Zealand albums of recent years.

Held at Auckland’s Civic Theatre as the finale to New Zealand Music Month, the annual ceremony honoured the artists shaping contemporary music across Aotearoa.

Williams claimed Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Best Solo Artist, while indie favourites The Beths took home Best Group and rising guitar-pop outfit Borderline secured the fan-voted People’s Choice Award.

Elsewhere, Lorde added another accolade to her already formidable collection with Best Pop Artist and the International Achievement Award, while hip-hop pioneer Ché Fu was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.

From te reo Māori excellence to alternative, rock and hip-hop, the 2026 Tūīs showcased a local scene that continues to punch well above its weight on the world stage.

Here is the full, complete list of winners for the 2026 Aotearoa Music Awards:

Premier Awards

Te Tino Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of the Year: Marlon Williams – Te Whare Tīwekaweka

Te Tino Waiata o te Tau | Single of the Year: Marlon Williams – “Aua Atu Rā”

Te Tino Reo o te Tau | Best Solo Artist: Marlon Williams – Te Whare Tīwekaweka

Te Tino Kāhui Manu Taki o te Tau | Best Group: The Beths – Straight Line Was A Lie

Te Iti Rearea o te Tau | Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Te Wehi

Tā te Iwi | People’s Choice: Borderline

Genre & Cultural Awards

Mana Reo: Stan Walker – “Mō Āke Tonu” (feat. Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke)

Te Manu Taki Māori o te Tau | Best Māori Artist: TAWAZ

Te Manu Taki Whanokē o te Tau | Best Alternative Artist: MĀ – Blame It On The Weather

Te Manu Taki Tuauki o te Tau | Best Classical Artist: Michael Norris – Rerenga

Te Manu Taki Tuawhenua o te Tau | Best Country Music Artist: Tami Neilson – Neon Cowgirl

Te Manu Taki Tāhiko o te Tau | Best Electronic Artist: Caru, Brandn Shiraz – “Back 2 Back”

Te Manu Taki Ahurea o te Tau | Best Folk Artist: Ny Oh – Wildwood

Te Manu Taki Ātete o te Tau | Best Hip Hop Artist: MOKOMOKAI – PONO

Te Manu Taki Tautito o te Tau | Best Jazz Artist: Louisa Williamson – Groundwork

Te Manu Taki Arotini o te Tau | Best Pop Artist: Lorde – Virgin

Te Manu Taki Rakapīoi / Rakatū Pāorooro o te Tau | Best Rock / Metal Artist: Alien Weaponry – Te Rā

Te Manu Taki Taketake o te Tau | Best Roots Artist: Te Wehi

Te Manu Taki Manako o te Tau | Best Soul/RnB Artist: Tom Scott – ANITYA

Industry & Artisan Awards

Te Manu Mātārae (Special Recognition): Balu Brigada

Te Taumata o te Toi | Best Album Artwork: Nick Keller – The Ship // The Sea (Beastwars)

Te Taumata o te Pūkenga Oro | Best Engineer: Mark Perkins – Te Whare Tīwekaweka (Marlon Williams)

Te Taumata o te Ataata | Best Music Video Content: Stella Reid – “Scared Old Men” (Dick Move)

Te Taumata o te Kaiwhakaputa | Best Producer: Ben Lawson – ANITYA (Tom Scott)