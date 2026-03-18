Lorde wraps up her 12-year deal with UMG, the one she signed at 12

What were you doing at 12? Most of us were worrying about homework, friends, or first crushes.

Lorde was signing a 12-year deal with Universal Music Group – pre-selling her entire creative output before she even knew what it meant to be an adult, let alone a global pop star.

The past decade has been a whirlwind. From Royals to Melodrama, Solar Power to Virgin, Lorde has grown into one of pop’s sharpest, most inventive voices.

But growth under a corporate label isn’t always free, and even as her music matured, she was still working within someone else’s rules.

Virgin and the accompanying Ultrasound World Tour, it turns out, were the final chapters of her major-label contract.

With a UK No.1 under her belt and a globe-spanning tour complete, Lorde has officially stepped out of the label system.

In her own words, she’s entering a “container-less” period, free to create on her own terms.

Independence doesn’t mean disappearing. She’s still booked to headline Lollapalooza and All Points East in 2026, wrapping the current era with final LA shows.

But without the label’s machinery, every choice – from what she records to when she releases it – is hers.

In an era where reclaiming masters dominates headlines, Lorde’s exit is quieter but no less radical.

She’s reclaiming her time, her creative space, and, most importantly, the freedom to decide what comes next.

And after 17 years of growing up under a corporate contract, it’s thrilling just to imagine what she might do with it.