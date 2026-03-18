Where the hell is Phoebe Bridgers?

Phoebe Bridgers… come home.

Shortly after the release of Phoebe Bridgers’ acclaimed 2020 album Punisher, the indie darling tweeted one word, “punishmore.”

She then, of course, immediately followed this up by saying, “jk it’s going to take me like 8 years to make another record.”

A gross exaggeration…right? Right…

Seemingly, not so much anymore.

As you may know it is the big year of 2026 meaning we have been subjected to six long, hard years without a Phoebe Bridgers solo record.

But please, whatever you do, do not lose all hope yet, young pharbz.

The golden era of boygenius

Of course, it hasn’t been all that hard for us, the era of touring, promo and award shows for boygenius’ the record was a euphoric and transcendent experience unlike any other.

Boygenius, Bridgers’ band with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, opened a portal for fans to understand an idea that is truly fundamental to the band:

Radical honesty and understanding, connection, and being in love with your friends.

For many fans, it was a display of queer joy and friendship that is scarcely seen so loudly in the spaces that boygenius were inhabiting as a band.

We can point to this as the reason that really, if Phoebe Bridgers decided to never release another album, it might not actually be the end of the world.

“If you rewrite your life, may I still play a part?” Dacus asks on ‘We’re In Love.’

The record showed us all what is really of importance to Bridgers and her bandmates – each other.

Boygenius were so significantly in the public eye during 2023 – from a seven month long tour, to press appearances, to the Grammys, (where they absolutely swept and Bridgers herself became the most awarded artist of the night, mind you.)

And unfortunately, many of the eyes on Bridgers in this period only caused speculation, abuse, and harassment.

Via an interview with Them, Bridgers said that “I, at one of the lowest points of my life, saw people who claim to love me fucking dehumanize me and shame me and fucking bully me on the way to my dad’s wake.”

It’s really no surprise a break was necessary for Bridgers after that experience occurred along with the inevitable boygenius hiatus in early 2024.

And really, it hasn’t been all that long since boygenius finished up, but the industry and the fans are ever hungry, so two years may as well be a millennium to them.

It’s not as though Dacus and Baker haven’t both released and toured albums since then, either.

And, Bridgers has always been vocal about the time she puts into her work, that’s why it’s so good after all.

(Dacus with Forever is a Feeling, and Baker with a joint album with TORRES, Send a Prayer My Way.)

The three have also still been working together during this period, producing Jasmine.4.t’s debut album You Are The Morning.

But, the fans always want what they cannot have.

A glimmer of hope

Now, even though her socials are still completely wiped, we know she hasn’t fallen off the face of the Earth, because the internet and god forbid, the paparazzi, are, in fact, still the way that they are.

Reddit and X comments prove that we are not alone in this wondering, seemingly everyday asking, “Where did Phoebe Bridgers go?”

Fans have somehow not failed to slow down asking this infamous question, even after they have been met with almost total radio silence for two years straight.

Really, the desperation for Bridgers to return has only picked up recently.

Why, you ask?

There’s a glimmer of hope.

Vocal Coach Doug Peck, on a recent episode of the Good Hang Podcast with Amy Poehler said that he’s been working with Phoebe Bridgers lately.

Peck is also known for working with artists including Hayely Williams.

Also, a few months ago, Nathan Hubbard, former Ticketmaster CEO said on the Every Single Album podcast that Bridgers, along with Harry Styles, were set to release albums this year.

And we know he was right about Styles, at least…

But, these are just bold predictions and industry whispers, and so unfortunately we still have no hard evidence.

But, our final clue may be our most convincing.

It comes from Bridgers’ own mother, Jamie Bridgers.

Jamie reposted a Rolling Stone story on instagram, in which a follower made a prediction that Bridgers would drop her long awaited album this year.

She has consequently lit a spark in the heart of Phoebe Bridgers fans everywhere, who have been waiting keenly for the album announcement with each passing day.

But for now, the drought is not yet over.