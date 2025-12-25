[gtranslate]
Check out this Phoebe Bridgers advent calendar… she actually liked the finale

Though Phoebe herself has remained largely offline during her self-imposed social media hiatus, her presence was felt through a widely shared “Phoebe Bridgers Advent Calendar” created by illustrator Chris Riddell.

On Christmas Day, the final illustration was posted—a sketch of Phoebe in her iconic skeleton suit with a Santa hat—which Phoebe “liked” from her private account, sending her dedicated fanbase into a minor frenzy.

Check it out below.

