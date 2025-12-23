The acclaimed Australian indie-pop four-piece Teenage Dads recently graced the Live from Happy studio, delivering a charismatic and intimate performance of their new holiday single, ‘Alone Again for Christmas.’

The session captures the band’s trademark energy, a quirky blend of retro-inspired sounds and sharp contemporary indie rock.

Coming off a monumental year that included winning the ARIA Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist award and sharing stages with greats like Franz Ferdinand, this stripped-back performance highlights the group’s authentic connection and musical precision.

Their performance of ‘Alone Again for Christmas’ showcases the track’s sentimental, upbeat nature, described by critics as having an “analogue sheen” and soaring hooks reminiscent of 2000s alt-rock.

This Live from Happy acted as a heartfelt preview of the band’s ‘Alone (Together) Again for Christmas’ tour, which saaw them bring this festive cheer to intimate venues across Australia this past December.

This special studio moment was made possible with support from sponsors Almighty, Pig Hog Cables, and Stringjoy.

Say happy holidays to Teenage Dads!