Lady Gaga’s Christmas Eve special

Lady Gaga delivers a theatrical Christmas Eve concert film with Harlequin Live: One Night Only

Lady Gaga is gifting fans a new concert film just in time for the holidays.

Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live: One Night Only premieres Christmas Eve on YouTube, capturing a rare, intimate performance in Los Angeles.

Recorded during a one-night-only performance at LA’s Belasco Theatre, the film documents Gaga performing Harlequin, her 2024 companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux in full.

The setting was deliberately stripped back and theatrical, trading arena bombast for cabaret intimacy, with Gaga leaning into character, voice, and mood.

The result is less a traditional concert film and more a document of Gaga’s ongoing fascination with performance as transformation.

The project resurfaces after quietly premiering last year to a small audience, many of whom treated the night like a once-in-a-lifetime event. For months, the footage lived in near-myth status among fans whispered about, rarely seen, and never formally released.

Its Christmas Eve debut feels intentional: reflective, dramatic, and steeped in the kind of theatrical excess Gaga has always used to challenge what pop stardom is allowed to look like.

The timing also lands during a major awards moment for Gaga. Harlequin is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards, while her album Mayhem leads her broader Grammy presence with nods including Album of the Year, plus Record and Song of the Year for ‘Abracadabra.’

It’s a reminder that even as Gaga moves between film, jazz standards, and pop maximalism, her work continues to sit at the intersection of craft and culture.

For fans, this isn’t just a concert film, it’s a reclaimed moment, finally shared. Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live: One Night Only premieres Christmas Eve on YouTube, turning December 24 into something far more theatrical than tradition alone.