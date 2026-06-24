Neil Young surprise dropped a concert film, and you can watch it for free

Neil Young has dropped his concert film, and it’s free.

The film arrives as a companion to the 2025 live album As Time Explodes.

It’s titled Corduroy Plants, is an hour long, featuring 11 songs, and you can watch it now on Neil Young Archives.

Corduroy Plants allows Young’s fans to relive the best moments from his 2025 ‘Love Earth’ tour with The Chrome Hearts.

Daryl Hannah, Young’s wife, directed the film.

She cuts between individual song performances and clips from the news and historical events.

We see footage of news documentation in Gaza, wildlife destruction, along with clips of WWII, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and others.

Their message is clear and Young and Hannah act on it by releasing the film in the NYA without any announcement, relying on Young’s dedicated fanbase to uncover it.