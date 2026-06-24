A Gorillaz documentary is on the way

Gorillaz have confirmed a documentary about their show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is en route.

The concert was held on June 20th, and was the first ever stadium show for the Damon Albarn fronted group.

An audience of 70,000 reported seeing cameras scattered around the show, and now we have confirmation that we are all going to have the chance to witness the huge spectacle that is the Gorillaz stadium show.

A recent interview with the BBC confirmed the forthcoming documentary.

Jamie Hewlett, the visionary behind Gorillaz virtual nature, was in charge of the shoot.

BBC described the documentary, explaining that it will show the Gorillaz musicians performing onstage, alongside their cartoon counterparts, (2-D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel).

That means that a shoot like this takes meticulous planning and precision, which we can’t wait to see unfold on screen.

The documentary will show just how much goes into crafting a show of this magnitude, along with its aftermath.

When or where we’ll be able to watch the doc, we don’t know just yet, but until then we will be waiting keenly for the news.