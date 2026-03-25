Duffy opens up about her kidnapping and sexual assault in a new Disney+ documentary

More than a decade after she disappeared from public life, Duffy is stepping back into the frame — this time on her own terms.

Announced at the Series Mania, a new feature-length documentary is in the works for Disney+ (with Hulu handling US distribution), promising unprecedented access to the singer’s life, career, and the long, unexplained absence that followed her rapid rise.

Back in 2008, Duffy was everywhere. Rockferry turned her into a global star, with ‘Mercy’ soundtracking late-2000s radio and cementing her as one of the UK’s most distinctive new voices.

Then, almost as quickly as she arrived, she was gone.

For years, there was no clear explanation — until 2020, when Duffy broke her silence.

In a series of statements, she revealed she had been drugged, kidnapped and held captive for weeks in 2010.

She later said she was sexually assaulted during the ordeal and feared for her life, describing the aftermath as a kind of “living death” that led to years of isolation.

Crucially, much of that story remains hers alone. She has never publicly identified her attacker, and no widely reported criminal case has been tied to the incident.

The silence, she made clear, was never about mystery, it was about survival.

Now, that story is moving into a new phase. Directed by Gill Callan, the documentary is being framed less as a traditional comeback and more as a reclamation.

Callan has described it as an exploration of the “tension between vulnerability and confidence,” tracing how someone finds their voice again after profound trauma.

That idea of voice has already surfaced in recent years. Duffy publicly criticised Netflix over 365 Days, calling out what she saw as the glamorisation of kidnapping – a rare intervention that hinted at a story still very much unresolved.

The documentary, then, feels like the next step: a chance to take control of the narrative in full, and to be heard beyond headlines and fragments.

It’s still early days. Production is set to begin soon, with an expected release window landing somewhere between late 2026 and early 2027.

Behind the scenes, Stellify Media and Rare TV are producing, with no title or trailer revealed just yet.

But after years defined by silence, the shape of this story is finally becoming clear – not just what happened, but what comes next.