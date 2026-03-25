Ace Ventura’s infamous “rhino butt birth” prop sells for nearly $60,000 at auction

The most unforgettable rear exit in cinematic history has found a new home.

The mechanical rhino famously deployed in Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls for the iconic “butt birth” scene has sold at auction for a staggering $59,850.

Originally estimated to fetch between $4,000 and $8,000, the full-sized prop, measuring over 10 feet from tip to tail, attracted 14 spirited bids before landing its final, eye-watering price tag.

Built for the 1995 comedy classic, the meticulously restored rhino stands as a testament to Jim Carrey’s legendary physical comedy and the film’s enduring cult status.

PropStoreAuction.com detailed the extensive restoration process, confirming that the piece of absurdist Hollywood history now belongs to a fan with a truly unique conversation starter.

For those hoping to revisit the scene in its original glory, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls remains available on Blu-ray, proving that some gags never get old.