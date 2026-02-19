Rare Hilltop Hoods merch to hit the auction in support of charity

Cop yourself a signed DJ mixer.

Australian hip-hop legends Hilltop Hoods are giving fans a chance to own a piece of history while supporting a cause close to their hearts.

The trio has teamed up with South Australian charity Lion Hearts Learning to auction off rare merchandise from their personal archives, with every dollar raised supporting children and families affected by cancer and low immunity.

The treasure trove includes Suffa’s platinum plaque for The Great Expanse, DJ Debris’ signed Rane DJ mixer used from 2000 to 2018, their 2008 BDO Banner, plus signed box sets, vinyl bundles, and clothing.

“Lion Hearts Learning does incredible work in the community,” Suffa shared. “Unfortunately, a lot of families have been impacted by childhood cancer, including Pressure’s, so we’re grateful to be able to help fundraise.”

The online auction runs until March 22nd at 8:30pm AEDT.

Meanwhile, the group’s massive Australian tour continues with sold-out hometown shows in Adelaide, where fans can view select items in person.