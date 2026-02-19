DEM MOB drop new single ‘Dream’ ahead of national tour

Australia’s most remote hip-hop crew return with a new single and ahead of a full national tour

DEM MOB have dropped their latest single, ‘Dream’, and announced a stacked national run to take it on the road.

‘Dream’ sits in the same lane as their triple j-playlisted ‘Suit Vibes’, balancing sharp, clear-eyed verses with a melodic hook that lingers.

Lyrically, it’s direct: self-belief, autonomy and doing the work rather than waiting for opportunity to land. “Dream is for the ones who refuse to sit back and wait. It’s about believing in yourself, manifesting more, and putting in the work while you’re still wide awake.

Because the future don’t come from luck — it comes from your daily moves. A vision without hustle is just a fairy tale… and this song is about taking back the autonomy of our own lives, steering our path with our own hands.” DEM MOB shares – and the track carries that mindset without overcomplicating it.

The release lands off the back of a big few years for the APY Lands crew, who’ve taken their Pitjantjatjara-language hip-hop from community stages to festivals like WOMADelaide, Primavera Sound and SXSW Sydney, as well as international stops including Lincoln Center in New York.

Now, they’re bringing ‘Dream’ to venues across the country. The tour kicks off in Westernport before rolling through Ballarat, Bendigo, Byron Bay, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast in February. They’ll wrap in May with shows in Sydney, Bathurst and the Blue Mountains.

For a group that’s built its reputation on high-energy live sets and community connection, this run feels like the real heart of the release. ‘Dream’ is out now — and it’s clearly built to be heard loud.

Check out their tour dates here.