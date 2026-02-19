Zara Larsson is at to war with Wikipedia over her photo

It’s not quite World War 3, but its close.

Zara Larsson is waging war against Wikipedia, and she’s refusing to back down.

The Swedish pop star took to TikTok this week with a fiery plea: stop changing her profile photo.

Frustrated by an image of herself clutching a microphone, Larsson made it crystal clear which picture she wants representing her, a vibrant shot of her in pink attire with artistic face paint, microphone-free.

“I will never stop changing that picture to a nice one,” she declared firmly. Her TikTok documented her team scrolling through uploaded images, scoffing at unflattering selections before landing on the preferred ‘Midnight Sun’ tour photo.

“This is the one that I want,” she insisted. “Cut it out.” The Wikipedia page has since endured over 70 revisions in a single day, with users battling over the image.

Currently semi-protected until next week, Larsson’s profile briefly displayed her chosen photo before going blank.

While editing one’s own Wikipedia page is discouraged due to conflict-of-interest guidelines, Larsson remains undeterred in her mission.