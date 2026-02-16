It started with a can of corned beef – now Coles is facing the ACCC thanks to one TikToker

Coles had to go and mess with the price of corned beef.

When Paniora Nukunuku started posting videos about dodgy supermarket “specials,” he probably wasn’t expecting to help kick off one of the biggest consumer law battles in recent memory. But here we are.

It started with a corned beef. Or rather, a tin of it, sitting on a Coles shelf with a suspicious price – not quite the bargain it claimed to be.

Paniora Nukunuku noticed. And instead of muttering, “Huh, that’s weird,” he grabbed his phone.

Soon, aisle by aisle, Nukunuku was filming “specials” that didn’t add up. Zooming in on price tags, he highlighted products that claimed a discount but hadn’t moved – or had even gone up.

The videos were short, punchy, and oddly satisfying. In a moment when every dollar counts, people could finally see what they’d been suspecting all along: some bargains weren’t bargains at all.

The clips spread like wildfire. And that’s when the big leagues noticed. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission launched proceedings against Coles and Woolworths over “Prices Dropped” and “Down Down” promotions.

The allegation: temporary price hikes, followed by a “discount” back to the original price, potentially misleading shoppers.

Hundreds of products. Years of data. Fines that could stretch into the hundreds of millions.

Coles and Woolworths say inflation and supply chain pressures explain the numbers.

Take note Goliath, in 2026, accountability doesn’t just come from lawyers or whistleblowers anymore – its literally anyone with a smartphone and TikTok account.