Andrew Tate arrested as UK police bring new charges

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested in the United States.

UK authorities issued new allegations against the pair, including rape, sex trafficking and offences involving child abuse images.

The brothers were detained in Miami on Saturday after arriving at a bare-knuckle boxing event, following a request from British detectives seeking their arrest.

The move came after four additional alleged victims came forward in the UK, bringing the total number of complainants involved in the investigation to seven.

Bedfordshire Police say the brothers now face 59 charges in total. With allegations dating back to between 2010 and 2017.

Andrew Tate, who has built a controversial online following by openly describing himself as a misogynist, faces 32 new charges.

These include allegations of rape, sex trafficking, extreme pornography and possessing indecent images of children. His brother Tristan, 38, faces six additional charges, including allegations relating to rape and sex trafficking.

According to unsealed court documents, one woman alleged that Andrew Tate repeatedly choked her until she lost consciousness before raping her at her home in Bedford in 2015.

Another alleged victim claimed Tate choked her during a visit to her Manchester home. Leaving her fearing he would kill her.

The documents also include allegations against Tristan Tate. One woman claiming he repeatedly choked, assaulted and raped her during their relationship in 2012 and 2013.

Both brothers have repeatedly denied all allegations and their lawyer, Joe McBride, has described the arrests as part of a “political witch-hunt”.

McBride called on President Donald Trump to intervene, claiming the brothers were being unfairly targeted. However, the White House has since confirmed it will not become involved in the case.

The brothers, will now face further legal proceedings as authorities continue investigating the allegations.