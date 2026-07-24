Ben Affleck’s McDonald’s addiction helped him win $32,000

Ben Affleck has finally addressed the fast-food obsession that has followed him around Hollywood for years.

He didn’t exactly deny the rumours.

The star recently opened up about his love for McDonald’s while competing on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, admitting he eats the chain’s food “all the time” during a question about one of the restaurant’s most iconic menu items.

Affleck appeared on the game show alongside Jeopardy! champion Jamie Ding, with the pair competing to win $1 million for Affleck’s charity, the Eastern Congo Initiative.

During the episode, host Jimmy Kimmel presented the duo with a question asking which McDonald’s sandwich comes with half a slice of cheese unless customers request more.

The options included the McRib, McCrispy, Filet-O-Fish and Big Mac.

Before revealing his answer, Affleck made a surprising confession.

“I eat a lot of McDonald’s–like a lot. All the time,” he said.

Despite his self-described expertise, Affleck wasn’t confident enough to answer alone and turned to the audience for help.

The crowd backed the Filet-O-Fish, which turned out to be correct and earned the pair $32,000.

The admission comes after years of viral moments documenting Affleck’s fast-food runs. In 2023, the actor made headlines when photographers captured him eating a Jack in the Box burger while illegally parked in Santa Monica.

The quick meal was interrupted when a police officer approached his car, appearing to catch the actor mid-bite.

Affleck’s McDonald’s confession may not come as a shock to fans who have followed his many drive-thru appearances.

But it does prove that even Hollywood’s biggest stars have their favourite guilty pleasures.