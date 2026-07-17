Zendaya says she needs to ‘disappear’ after year in Hollywood

After five major press tours, Zendaya says she’s ready to step away from the spotlight

After what might be the busiest year of her career, Zendaya says she’s finally ready to step out of the spotlight…For a little while at least.

The actress revealed she’s planning to take a break from Hollywood after spending the past 12 months bouncing between blockbuster productions, global premieres and back-to-back press tours.

Speaking at the New York premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, where she plays goddess Athena, Zendaya admitted she’s craving some downtime.

“Sometimes you need to just disappear for a little bit,” she said.

It’s not hard to see why.

The 29-year-old has become one of Hollywood’s busiest stars, with an enormous slate of projects keeping her booked almost non-stop.

This year alone, she’s promoted five major productions, returned for the final season of Euphoria, reunited with Denis Villeneuve for Dune: Part Three, starred opposite Robert Pattinson in The Drama and joined Nolan’s epic adaptation of The Odyssey.

When asked what comes after all of that, Zendaya had a simple answer.

“Oh girl, nothing. Just mind my business, you know? And stay to myself.”

She admitted the constant travelling and promotion can become overwhelming.

“This is such a whirlwind, and you’re kind of like in a new place every second, and your brain is kind of all over the place,” she explained.

“It’s fun and I’m grateful, and I wouldn’t change a thing, but sometimes you need to just. You know, disappear for a little bit.”

For someone who’s spent the past year everywhere all at once, she definitely deserves a break.

Maybe some annual leave, too.