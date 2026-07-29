Mitch Winehouse owes Amy’s mates a million bucks after losing in court

Given the income generated by Amy’s estate and streaming catalogue, the bill is unlikely to be as crushing as it would be for most people.

Amy Winehouse was famously generous with the people around her, often giving away clothes, jewellery and personal items without much fuss.

More than a decade after her death, that generosity has ended up at the centre of a costly High Court battle involving her father, Mitch Winehouse.

Mitch, acting as administrator of Amy’s estate, sued two of her closest friends: former stylist Naomi Parry and Catriona Gourlay.

He claimed the pair had unlawfully profited from selling dozens of Amy’s belongings at US auctions in 2021 and 2023, including clothing, shoes, jewellery and makeup. According to his case, the items belonged to the estate and the women had deliberately kept the sales hidden.

Parry and Gourlay rejected that argument. They said the items had either been given to them directly by Amy or originally belonged to them and had simply been loaned to her.

In April 2026, the High Court dismissed Mitch Winehouse’s claims.

Judge Sarah Clarke KC accepted that Amy had been extraordinarily generous with her friends and found that the disputed belongings were gifts or personal property rather than assets belonging to the estate.

The judge also found that Mitch knew about the planned auctions at the time, but later pursued the case in what she described as an aggressive and unpleasant manner.

That decision has now left him with a legal bill of almost £1 million.

Because the claim was considered particularly weak and had been pursued unreasonably, Mitch was ordered to cover the defendants’ costs on an indemnity basis, meaning he is responsible for a larger share of their legal expenses than would normally be awarded.

In her judgment, Clarke said he had chosen to pursue “an inherently weak claim” while making serious and unfounded allegations against two women who had remained close to Amy during her life.

He was ordered to make interim payments of £569,330 to Parry and £394,521 to Gourlay, bringing the total to £963,851.

The final amount could still increase once the full legal costs are assessed.