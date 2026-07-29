Ozzy Osbourne haunted houses to open at Universal Studios this August

Bats, blood, and Black Sabbath echoes.

This August, the King of Darkness rises from the grave to haunt theme parks on both coasts.

Universal Studios is summoning Ozzy Osbourne’s spirit for Halloween Horror Nights, with immersive haunted houses opening August 28th in Orlando and September 3rd in Hollywood.

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Guests will stagger through surreal nightmares inspired by thirteen solo albums, from the shrieking bats of Bark at the Moon to the ghostly ballads of Ordinary Man, each room a twisted music video brought to rotting life.

Sharon and Jack Osbourne call it a “wonderful tribute” to the rock legend, who loved shattering boundaries.

Executive producer John Murdy promises a journey through the “dark, surreal worlds that fuelled his music,” honouring Ozzy’s cultural grip on metal and horror.

Alongside ghoulish walkthroughs, a limited-edition merch line drops for collectors. The attraction arrives one year after Ozzy’s passing, following news of an AI digital avatar.

For fans who worshipped at the altar of Sabbath, this is the ultimate farewell, biting, loud, and gloriously unhinged.