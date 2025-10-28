Elon Musk’s New target: Grok takes on Wikipedia

The culture war persists.

Elon Musk has fired the latest salvo in the digital information wars with the launch of Grokipedia, an AI-crafted encyclopedia designed to challenge what he decries as Wikipedia’s “extremely left-biased” narrative.

The new platform, born from the circuits of his Grok AI, debuted with nearly 900,000 articles, a nascent but ambitious rival to Wikipedia’s vast, human-curated library.

Musk champions his creation as a relentless pursuer of “the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” a mission that prompted a delayed launch to, in his words, “purge out the propaganda.”

The move has been cheered by right-wing commentators, including Russia’s Alexander Dugin, who praised his Grokipedia entry as “neutral.”

In response, the Wikimedia Foundation underscored the irreplaceable value of the human touch, stating, “This human-created knowledge is what AI companies rely on… even Grokipedia needs Wikipedia to exist.”

This sets the stage for a fundamental clash: algorithmic truth versus collaboratively built consensus.