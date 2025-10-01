Elon Musk pushes Netflix Boycott over Cancelled Childrens Series

Billionaire’s posts about old cartoon trigger wave of hate against creator.

Elon Musk has ignited a new culture war firestorm, this time targeting a Netflix cartoon that concluded two years ago.

The tech billionaire is calling for a mass boycott of the streaming giant over Dead End: Paranormal Park, an animated series featuring a transgender character.

Musk amplified far-right accounts that falsely claimed the show was currently being promoted to young children, declaring the content “not ok” and urging parents to “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

The show’s creator, Hamish Steele, found the situation initially “odd” and “funny” but soon faced a darker reality.

As Musk’s posts circulated, Steele was inundated with “extremely nasty” homophobic and antisemitic emails, forcing him to retreat from social media for his safety.

The incident highlights how Musk’s immense platform can resurrect dormant controversies, unleashing a torrent of online vitriol onto creators long after their work has left the spotlight.