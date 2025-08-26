KPop Demon Hunters Becomes Netflix’s Most-Watched Movie Ever

KPop Demon Hunters has officially become the streaming platform’s most popular film ever

Netflix has a new record-breaker. KPop Demon Hunters is officially the most-watched movie in Netflix history, racking up 236 million views since its June release. Between August 18 and 24 alone, it added 25.4 million new viewers, maintaining nearly 0% drop-off over three weeks—a rare feat for any streaming film.

This animated action musical follows K-pop trio Huntrix as they moonlight as demon hunters, fighting an evil demon king. Critics called it a “spectacular animated action musical” and a “terrific directorial debut” for animator Maggie Kang, earning an 8/10 in our review.

Netflix is already expanding the franchise with plans for a live-action remake, sequels, a stage musical, and a special sing-along edition recently shown in theaters. Fans can’t get enough of this K-pop meets demon-hunting phenomenon.

Top 10 Most-Streamed Netflix Movies of All Time

For context, here’s where KPop Demon Hunters sits among Netflix’s all-time most-watched films:

KPop Demon Hunters – 236 million views Red Notice – 230.9 million views Carry-On Don’t Look Up The Adam Project Bird Box The Gray Man Back in Action Leave the World Behind Damsel

With record-breaking streaming numbers, global K-pop appeal, and a franchise on the rise, KPop Demon Hunters proves that Netflix movies can still dominate worldwide—and that a little music, magic, and monster-slaying is the perfect recipe for a hit.