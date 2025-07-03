KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack has landed at No. 8 on the Billboard 200

A sharp mix of K-pop anthems and moody bangers drives this standout genre soundtrack

The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack just debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 — the highest-charting soundtrack since Wicked hit the same position back in January.

Not bad for a project that mixes K-pop flair with supernatural action.

K-pop soundtracks have become known for their polished production and genre-blending styles, drawing from EDM, hip-hop, R&B, and traditional Korean musical elements.

This mix creates dynamic, versatile albums that do more than just accompany their shows—they stand out as compelling listens in their own right.

The KPop Demon Hunters album follows this trend, balancing high-energy tracks with darker, atmospheric songs that match the show’s tone.

Rather than feeling like a random assortment, the tracklist feels intentional and cohesive.

Here’s the full tracklist:

Full Tracklist: KPop Demon Hunters (Original Soundtrack)

Concert Intro

Written by IDO

Produced by IDO and Ian Eisendrath Hunter’s Mantra

Written by Ejae Kim (as EJAE), Daniel Rojas, and Mark Sonnenblick

Produced by Ian Eisendrath Sunset

Written and performed by OLS The Moony Night of Shilla

Written by Park Si Choon and Yoo Ho

Performed by LEE-Paksa

Courtesy of Oasisrecords Music Company How It’s Done

Written by Ejae Kim (as EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick, and Danny Chung

Produced by 24, IDO, TEDDY, and Ian Eisendrath

Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI Jinu’s Lament

Written by Daniel Rojas and Mark Sonnenblick

Produced by Ian Eisendrath Look Back at Me

Written by Lee Hyundo

Performed by DEUX

Courtesy of Recording Industry Association of Korea Strategy

Written by James Norton and Ahn Tae Seok

Performed by TWICE

Courtesy of JYP Entertainment Corporation Golden

Written by EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick

Produced by IDO, 24, TEDDY, and Ian Eisendrath

Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI Babo

Written and performed by Yoon Hyung-Ju

Courtesy of Hanbit Communications, Inc. Path

Written by Kang Sun-woo, Jo Gap-chul, Lee Soo-young, Kim Young-nyeon, and Jang Woong-beom

Performed by Jokers

Courtesy of Oasisrecords Music Company and Now-Again Records Love Me Right

Written by Nermin Harambasic, Denzil Remedios, Peter Anthony Tambakis, Ryan Sewon Jhun, Courtney Jeanne Stahl, Yoo Won Oh, Dong Hyun Kim, and Jarah Lafayette Gibson

Performed by EXO

Courtesy of SM Entertainment Co., Ltd. Love Maybe

Written by Dong Hwan Jeong and Min Seok Kim

Performed by MeloMance

Courtesy of FLEX M Soda Pop

Written by Vince, KUSH, and Danny Chung

Produced by 24, DOMINSUK, and Ian Eisendrath

Performed by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee Takedown

Written by Michel Schulz (as Lindgren)

Music by Ian Eisendrath

Produced by Lindgren and Ian Eisendrath

Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI Black Suit

Written by Seon Cheol Baek, Martin Hedegaard, Heon Ju Kim, Seun Ran Lee, Jeong Hyo Lim, Min Joo Oh, Ji Ho Park, and Kyoung Cho Yun

Performed by SUPER JUNIOR

Courtesy of SM Entertainment Co., Ltd. As the Night Goes On

Written by Seotaiji and Yang Hyun-Suk

Performed by Seo Taiji and Boys

Courtesy of Seotaiji Company Free

Written by Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, and Mark Sonnenblick

Produced by Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, and Ian Eisendrath

Performed by EJAE and Andrew Choi Your Idol

Written by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Vince, and KUSH

Produced by 24, IDO, and Ian Eisendrath

Performed by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee What It Sounds Like

Written by Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, and Mark Sonnenblick

Produced by Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, and Ian Eisendrath

Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI Takedown (TWICE Version)

Written by Michel Schulz (as Lindgren)

Music by Ian Eisendrath

Produced by Lindgren and Ian Eisendrath

Performed by TWICE

Courtesy of JYP Entertainment Corporation

The soundtrack’s appeal comes from its blend of big-name acts and songs that fit the narrative, giving it emotional weight and variety.

It’s this balance that’s helped it connect with a wider audience beyond just K-pop fans.

Overall, KPop Demon Hunters underscores how soundtracks can be more than just tie-ins—they can be strong, standalone releases that resonate on their own.

Check out the full album here.