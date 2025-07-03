[gtranslate]
KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack has landed at No. 8 on the Billboard 200

by Happy

by Happy

A sharp mix of K-pop anthems and moody bangers drives this standout genre soundtrack

The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack just debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 — the highest-charting soundtrack since Wicked hit the same position back in January.

Not bad for a project that mixes K-pop flair with supernatural action.

K-pop soundtracks have become known for their polished production and genre-blending styles, drawing from EDM, hip-hop, R&B, and traditional Korean musical elements.

This mix creates dynamic, versatile albums that do more than just accompany their shows—they stand out as compelling listens in their own right.

The KPop Demon Hunters album follows this trend, balancing high-energy tracks with darker, atmospheric songs that match the show’s tone.

Rather than feeling like a random assortment, the tracklist feels intentional and cohesive.

Here’s the full tracklist:

Full Tracklist: KPop Demon Hunters (Original Soundtrack)

  1. Concert Intro
    Written by IDO
    Produced by IDO and Ian Eisendrath

  2. Hunter’s Mantra
    Written by Ejae Kim (as EJAE), Daniel Rojas, and Mark Sonnenblick
    Produced by Ian Eisendrath

  3. Sunset
    Written and performed by OLS

  4. The Moony Night of Shilla
    Written by Park Si Choon and Yoo Ho
    Performed by LEE-Paksa
    Courtesy of Oasisrecords Music Company

  5. How It’s Done
    Written by Ejae Kim (as EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick, and Danny Chung
    Produced by 24, IDO, TEDDY, and Ian Eisendrath
    Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI

  6. Jinu’s Lament
    Written by Daniel Rojas and Mark Sonnenblick
    Produced by Ian Eisendrath

  7. Look Back at Me
    Written by Lee Hyundo
    Performed by DEUX
    Courtesy of Recording Industry Association of Korea

  8. Strategy
    Written by James Norton and Ahn Tae Seok
    Performed by TWICE
    Courtesy of JYP Entertainment Corporation

  9. Golden
    Written by EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick
    Produced by IDO, 24, TEDDY, and Ian Eisendrath
    Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI

  10. Babo
    Written and performed by Yoon Hyung-Ju
    Courtesy of Hanbit Communications, Inc.

  11. Path
    Written by Kang Sun-woo, Jo Gap-chul, Lee Soo-young, Kim Young-nyeon, and Jang Woong-beom
    Performed by Jokers
    Courtesy of Oasisrecords Music Company and Now-Again Records

  12. Love Me Right
    Written by Nermin Harambasic, Denzil Remedios, Peter Anthony Tambakis, Ryan Sewon Jhun, Courtney Jeanne Stahl, Yoo Won Oh, Dong Hyun Kim, and Jarah Lafayette Gibson
    Performed by EXO
    Courtesy of SM Entertainment Co., Ltd.

  13. Love Maybe
    Written by Dong Hwan Jeong and Min Seok Kim
    Performed by MeloMance
    Courtesy of FLEX M

  14. Soda Pop
    Written by Vince, KUSH, and Danny Chung
    Produced by 24, DOMINSUK, and Ian Eisendrath
    Performed by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee

  15. Takedown
    Written by Michel Schulz (as Lindgren)
    Music by Ian Eisendrath
    Produced by Lindgren and Ian Eisendrath
    Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI

  16. Black Suit
    Written by Seon Cheol Baek, Martin Hedegaard, Heon Ju Kim, Seun Ran Lee, Jeong Hyo Lim, Min Joo Oh, Ji Ho Park, and Kyoung Cho Yun
    Performed by SUPER JUNIOR
    Courtesy of SM Entertainment Co., Ltd.

  17. As the Night Goes On
    Written by Seotaiji and Yang Hyun-Suk
    Performed by Seo Taiji and Boys
    Courtesy of Seotaiji Company

  18. Free
    Written by Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, and Mark Sonnenblick
    Produced by Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, and Ian Eisendrath
    Performed by EJAE and Andrew Choi

  19. Your Idol
    Written by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Vince, and KUSH
    Produced by 24, IDO, and Ian Eisendrath
    Performed by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee

  20. What It Sounds Like
    Written by Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, and Mark Sonnenblick
    Produced by Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, and Ian Eisendrath
    Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI

  21. Takedown (TWICE Version)
    Written by Michel Schulz (as Lindgren)
    Music by Ian Eisendrath
    Produced by Lindgren and Ian Eisendrath
    Performed by TWICE
    Courtesy of JYP Entertainment Corporation

The soundtrack’s appeal comes from its blend of big-name acts and songs that fit the narrative, giving it emotional weight and variety.

It’s this balance that’s helped it connect with a wider audience beyond just K-pop fans.

Overall, KPop Demon Hunters underscores how soundtracks can be more than just tie-ins—they can be strong, standalone releases that resonate on their own.

Check out the full album here.

