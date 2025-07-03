KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack has landed at No. 8 on the Billboard 200

A sharp mix of K-pop anthems and moody bangers drives this standout genre soundtrack
The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack just debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 — the highest-charting soundtrack since Wicked hit the same position back in January.
Not bad for a project that mixes K-pop flair with supernatural action.
K-pop soundtracks have become known for their polished production and genre-blending styles, drawing from EDM, hip-hop, R&B, and traditional Korean musical elements.
This mix creates dynamic, versatile albums that do more than just accompany their shows—they stand out as compelling listens in their own right.
The KPop Demon Hunters album follows this trend, balancing high-energy tracks with darker, atmospheric songs that match the show’s tone.
Rather than feeling like a random assortment, the tracklist feels intentional and cohesive.
Here’s the full tracklist:
Full Tracklist: KPop Demon Hunters (Original Soundtrack)
-
Concert Intro
Written by IDO
Produced by IDO and Ian Eisendrath
-
Hunter’s Mantra
Written by Ejae Kim (as EJAE), Daniel Rojas, and Mark Sonnenblick
Produced by Ian Eisendrath
-
Sunset
Written and performed by OLS
-
The Moony Night of Shilla
Written by Park Si Choon and Yoo Ho
Performed by LEE-Paksa
Courtesy of Oasisrecords Music Company
-
How It’s Done
Written by Ejae Kim (as EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick, and Danny Chung
Produced by 24, IDO, TEDDY, and Ian Eisendrath
Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI
-
Jinu’s Lament
Written by Daniel Rojas and Mark Sonnenblick
Produced by Ian Eisendrath
-
Look Back at Me
Written by Lee Hyundo
Performed by DEUX
Courtesy of Recording Industry Association of Korea
-
Strategy
Written by James Norton and Ahn Tae Seok
Performed by TWICE
Courtesy of JYP Entertainment Corporation
-
Golden
Written by EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick
Produced by IDO, 24, TEDDY, and Ian Eisendrath
Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI
-
Babo
Written and performed by Yoon Hyung-Ju
Courtesy of Hanbit Communications, Inc.
-
Path
Written by Kang Sun-woo, Jo Gap-chul, Lee Soo-young, Kim Young-nyeon, and Jang Woong-beom
Performed by Jokers
Courtesy of Oasisrecords Music Company and Now-Again Records
-
Love Me Right
Written by Nermin Harambasic, Denzil Remedios, Peter Anthony Tambakis, Ryan Sewon Jhun, Courtney Jeanne Stahl, Yoo Won Oh, Dong Hyun Kim, and Jarah Lafayette Gibson
Performed by EXO
Courtesy of SM Entertainment Co., Ltd.
-
Love Maybe
Written by Dong Hwan Jeong and Min Seok Kim
Performed by MeloMance
Courtesy of FLEX M
-
Soda Pop
Written by Vince, KUSH, and Danny Chung
Produced by 24, DOMINSUK, and Ian Eisendrath
Performed by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee
-
Takedown
Written by Michel Schulz (as Lindgren)
Music by Ian Eisendrath
Produced by Lindgren and Ian Eisendrath
Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI
-
Black Suit
Written by Seon Cheol Baek, Martin Hedegaard, Heon Ju Kim, Seun Ran Lee, Jeong Hyo Lim, Min Joo Oh, Ji Ho Park, and Kyoung Cho Yun
Performed by SUPER JUNIOR
Courtesy of SM Entertainment Co., Ltd.
-
As the Night Goes On
Written by Seotaiji and Yang Hyun-Suk
Performed by Seo Taiji and Boys
Courtesy of Seotaiji Company
-
Free
Written by Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, and Mark Sonnenblick
Produced by Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, and Ian Eisendrath
Performed by EJAE and Andrew Choi
-
Your Idol
Written by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Vince, and KUSH
Produced by 24, IDO, and Ian Eisendrath
Performed by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee
-
What It Sounds Like
Written by Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, and Mark Sonnenblick
Produced by Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, and Ian Eisendrath
Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI
-
Takedown (TWICE Version)
Written by Michel Schulz (as Lindgren)
Music by Ian Eisendrath
Produced by Lindgren and Ian Eisendrath
Performed by TWICE
Courtesy of JYP Entertainment Corporation
The soundtrack’s appeal comes from its blend of big-name acts and songs that fit the narrative, giving it emotional weight and variety.
It’s this balance that’s helped it connect with a wider audience beyond just K-pop fans.
Overall, KPop Demon Hunters underscores how soundtracks can be more than just tie-ins—they can be strong, standalone releases that resonate on their own.
