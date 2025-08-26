Get ready for Lana Del Rey’s 10th Album: Stove lands January 2026

Lana Del Rey is turning up the heat—her 10th album, Stove, is coming in January 2026, and it looks like she’s cooking up something personal

Lana Del Rey’s follow-up to 2023’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has had a bit of an identity crisis along the way — first teased as Lasso, then The Right Person Will Stay, with release dates pushed back more than once.

In a chat with W, the singer-songwriter revealed she added six new songs after realising they were “more autobiographical than I thought.” Musically, she’s leaning into a country vibe, swapping earlier Southern gothic hints for something lighter and more melodic.

One track, Stars Fell on Alabama, is inspired by her husband, Louisiana alligator swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene. “Jeremy is the most impactful person in my life. He’s quiet in public, but around me he talks all the time,” she shared. Other songs teased since her 2023 album include Henry, Come On, and Bluebird, though it’s still unclear if they’ll make the final cut.

Stove is being shaped with Jack Antonoff and country producer Luke Laird, promising a playful, easy-going feel influenced by American Songbook–style melodies. Lana’s already stirring chatter online with a snippet seemingly calling out Ethel Cain, which even earned a nod from Nicki Minaj, who called it “fun.”

With Stove now officially on the horizon, Lana’s next era looks set to mix heartfelt storytelling, country twang, and a touch of drama — just the way fans like it.