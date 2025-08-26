The Weeknd’s Billion-Dollar Gamble: Betting his Catalogue on a New Empire

A high-risk financial play that could crown a king or break the bank.

In a move of staggering financial ambition, Abel Tesfaye, known globally as The Weeknd, is seeking a monumental $1 billion financing deal secured against his lucrative music catalogue.

The complex structure aims to provide the artist with $250 million in immediate cash and an additional $750 million in debt to fund expansive new business ventures beyond music.

This high-stakes gamble, led by Lyric Capital Group, would see Tesfaye leverage his future earnings on an unprecedented scale.

If successful, it could catapult him into the billionaire entrepreneur echelon occupied by peers like Rihanna and Jay-Z.

However, the immense debt load, reportedly half of Taylor Swift’s entire net worth, poses a colossal risk, potentially jeopardising his financial stability.

The deal hinges on investor confidence in Tesfaye’s vision to transform from a record-breaking artist into a business titan, following the release of what he has hinted is his final album under The Weeknd moniker.